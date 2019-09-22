Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Coaches Roger Federer as Swiss Returns the Favour | WATCH
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer coached each other as both registered wins in their respective singles matches on day 2 of the Laver Cup.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, coaching each other courtside, won their respective singles matches on Saturday.
Roger Federer defeated Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7, Rafael Nadal defeated Milos Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (1), to give Team Europe the edge before Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Jack Sock and Nick Kyrgios in the doubles as Team World cut Europe's lead to 7-5 heading into the final day of the Laver Cup.
"What I really enjoy with Rafa is just that we very often align, our ideas align," said Federer said after his win praising Nadal for "clarity in his advice."
Coach Nadal 💪@RafaelNadal | #LaverCuppic.twitter.com/X32z8VeeR8— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) September 21, 2019
With the European team's captain Bjorn Borg also in the huddle, it brought a total of 50 Grand Slam singles titles together to help Federer edge past Kyrgios. The Australian had world team captain John McEnroe's seven Grand Slam titles in his chair.
Nadal got the favour back from Federer during his win over Milos Raonic that opened the evening session.
"All the players help each other. Roger and I have a good relationship and we know each other very well after playing so many times against each other," Nadal said.
"So it's great to have him telling me things, as well as Bjorn, Thomas or any player really because sometimes things from outside are more clear than from inside. I am happy and lucky to be in such a great team."
Roger's turn 😏@rogerfederer | @RafaelNadal | @LaverCup pic.twitter.com/b0x3761kxB— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) September 21, 2019
John Isner began Saturday's play with a win for Team World, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-1 over Alexander Zverev.
Team World which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday.
(With inputs from Agencies)
