Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Pulls Out with Hand Injury, Tsitsipas and Thiem to Fill In
Rafael Nadal was regretfully forced to pull out of the final day of the Laver Cup with an injured hand. Dominic Thiem, in the singles, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the doubles, will fill in for him.
Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Geneva: US Open champion Rafael Nadal has been forced to withdraw from the Laver Cup with a hand injury, the player revealed Sunday.
Dominic Thiem will now compete for Europe against World Team ace Nick Kyrgios in the singles match while Stefanos Tsitsipas will play alongside Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the doubles.
Nadal said his hand was swollen and that he was pulling out of the tournament with deep regret.
"I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest," said the Mallorcan.
"The atmosphere has been amazing here in Geneva and of course I’m going to be there for all my teammates and do everything I can to support them and help Team Europe win the Laver Cup," he said, promising to remain with his team for Sunday's finale.
This year is the first time the tournament has been played since being added to the ATP Tour.
Europe won the 2018 edition 13-8 in Chicago.
