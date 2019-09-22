Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Pulls Out with Hand Injury, Tsitsipas and Thiem to Fill In

Rafael Nadal was regretfully forced to pull out of the final day of the Laver Cup with an injured hand. Dominic Thiem, in the singles, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the doubles, will fill in for him.

AFP

Updated:September 22, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Pulls Out with Hand Injury, Tsitsipas and Thiem to Fill In
Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Geneva: US Open champion Rafael Nadal has been forced to withdraw from the Laver Cup with a hand injury, the player revealed Sunday.

Dominic Thiem will now compete for Europe against World Team ace Nick Kyrgios in the singles match while Stefanos Tsitsipas will play alongside Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the doubles.

Nadal said his hand was swollen and that he was pulling out of the tournament with deep regret.

"I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest," said the Mallorcan.

"The atmosphere has been amazing here in Geneva and of course I’m going to be there for all my teammates and do everything I can to support them and help Team Europe win the Laver Cup," he said, promising to remain with his team for Sunday's finale.

This year is the first time the tournament has been played since being added to the ATP Tour.

Europe won the 2018 edition 13-8 in Chicago.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram