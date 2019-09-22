Laver Cup: Roger Federer Hails Home Crowd, Says Happy he Didn't Retire 'Long Time Ago'

Roger Federer won his first singles match on home soil this season, defeating Nick Kyrgios as Rafael Nadal too defeated Milos Raonic, before Jack Sock and Nick Kyrgios paired up to defeat Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas as Team World cut Europe's lead to 7-5 heading into the final day of the Laver Cup.

Federer got his great rival's input at his shoulder before rallying late and raising his game in the decisive super-tiebreaker to beat Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in the afternoon session.

"I had goosebumps during the game. I can't deny that. I'm not immune to it. I'm just very happy that I get to feel this in my home country," Federer said after the match praising the crowd at Palexpo.

Federer, who co-owns the Laver Cup competition, delighted a 17,000 crowd in his first singles match in his native Switzerland this season. He partnered Zverev to a doubles win on Friday.

"Today was extremely loud. I don't recall that on the tour ever being almost this loud," the 38-year-old Federer said of the Palexpo indoor arena in Geneva. "You know, if I would have retired a long time ago, I wouldn't have this moment right now. so it was worth it maybe because of a moment like this also to stay on the tour. The house almost came down, it was that loud. So that was something very special for me," the 20-time Grand Slam winner added.

"I had goosebumps."@rogerfederer discusses his win over Nick Kyrgios, the crowd's impact on the match and how Rafa's coaching helped him on court.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/VxkqaN7R2U — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2019

Federer broke the Kyrgios service at 5-5 in the second set and then produced some of his best tennis in the decisive tiebreaker.

"I think the guy I was playing was just pretty good. Don't you think so?" said Kyrgios, when asked at a post-match news conference if his own play lacked something in key moments. He then also said that he was distracted by a 'hot chick' and that is why he lost.

The third edition of the annual Laver Cup will be decided Sunday by a doubles match, then three more singles - each worth three points with 13 needed for overall victory.

(With inputs from AP)

