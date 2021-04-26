LAZ vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Serie A 2020-21 between Lazio vs AC Milan: Following setbacks in their last respective outings, both sixth placed Lazio and visitors AC Milan at the third in the Serie A standings clash on Tuesday, April 27 at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome. The host’s five-game winning streak came to an end last week as they fell to a disappointing 5-2 defeat to Napoli,while the visitors head into this tie fresh off a shock 2-1 loss to Sassuolo. Both sides will also be looking to return to winning ways as they are in desperate need of points to fulfil their ambitions of European football for next season.

Serie A 2020-21 Lazio vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

The Biancocelesti will be without the services of Gonzalo Escalante and Luiz Felipe, the duo are nursing injuries. Whereas, the Rossoneri will be without the services of their star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Theo Hernandez’s participation remains doubtful.

LAZ vs MIL Live Streaming

Most of the Serie A 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

LAZ vs MIL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, April 27 at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome. The game will start at 12:15 AM IST.

LAZ vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hakan Calhanoglu

Vice-Captain: Joaquin Correa

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic,Luis Alberto

Strikers: Joaquin Correa, Rafael Leao

LAZ vs MIL Probable XIs

Lazio: Pepe Reina (GK); Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Patric; Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

AC Milan: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao

