LAZ vs ROM Dream11 Team Serie A 2020-21 Lazio vs AS Roma Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Lazio will welcome AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the first Roman derby of the Serie A season on Friday night. Now, there are five points separating Roma and Lazio in the Serie A standings at the moment. The Serie A Lazio vs AS Roma will be played at 1:15 am.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi will be aware that a win for his side will see them slot back into the mix at the business end of the table.

Lazio will see Joaquin Correa returning to the side, but he may start on the bench. Senad Lulic and Mohamed Fares are both injured and even Thomas Strakosha remains unavailable.

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will be thrilled to welcome Pedro back in this game, and he is likely to be named on the substitutes list.

However, the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo and Antonio Mirante are still injured are out of the team.

Considering the recent run of form, we expect Roma to secure a narrow win, as they have looked more capable of stringing together solid performances on a consistent basis this season.

LAZ vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Lazio probable line-up vs AS Roma: Pepe Reina; Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi; Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic; Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

LAZ vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 AS Roma probable line-up vs Lazio: Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko