Leading Off: Coronavirus-stricken Cardinals Shuffle Roster, Soto A Go

A look at whats happening around the majors Wednesday:

COVID CARDINALS

The coronavirus-ridden Cardinals are expected to make more transactions a day after placing six players on the injured list, including confirmed COVID-19 cases Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley. St. Louis has been out of action since Friday at the onset of an outbreak, postponing series against the Brewers and Tigers. The club is hoping to resume play by hosting the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

SOTO A GO

Nationals slugger Juan Soto could return to the starting lineup a day after being activated following a stint on the COVID-19 injured list. Soto was sidelined on opening day following a positive test, returned to team workouts Saturday and was available to pinch hit Tuesday in the opener of a two-game series against the Mets.

7 AND 7

The Yankees and Phillies will play two seven-inning games in Philadelphia, and New York will be the home team in the opener after their game Tuesday in the Bronx was postponed due to weather. The Yankees have won seven straight — the equivalent of a 19-0 stretch in a 162-game season.

GET WELL TITO

Indians manager Terry Francona is undergoing medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue, and there remains no clear timetable for when hell return to the team. President Chris Antonetti, who is with the team in Cincinnati, doesnt know when Francona will be back and doesnt believe he will be sidelined for a significant period. Cleveland is scheduled to open a two-game series at home with the Reds.

