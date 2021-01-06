League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It is the time of the derby when Manchester United will welcome Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the semi-final of the League Cup. Manchester United will approach this game after their 2-1 win over Dean Smith's Aston Villa on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Manchester City, on the other hand, smashed Chelsea 3-1 on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and heaped more misery on Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United have a number of injury concerns to deal with. Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo are both ruled out and there are doubts over the availability of Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon few of his players who all tested positive for COVID-19 .

Manchester United vs Manchester City probable starting line-up

Manchester United probable starting line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Manchester City probable starting line-up: Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

When is the League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will take place on January 7.

What are the timings of League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match being played?

The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will be LIVE on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD.

Where can you live stream the League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match live stream will be available on Voot Select in India.