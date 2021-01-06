League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
League Cup: Manchester United vs Manchester City
League Cup Live Streaming: Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 06, 2021, 14:41 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
It is the time of the derby when Manchester United will welcome Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the semi-final of the League Cup. Manchester United will approach this game after their 2-1 win over Dean Smith's Aston Villa on Saturday at Old Trafford.
Manchester City, on the other hand, smashed Chelsea 3-1 on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and heaped more misery on Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.
League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City Team News: Team News, Injury Update
Manchester United have a number of injury concerns to deal with. Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo are both ruled out and there are doubts over the availability of Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon few of his players who all tested positive for COVID-19.
Manchester United vs Manchester City probable starting line-up
Manchester United probable starting line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford
Manchester City probable starting line-up: Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling
When is the League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?
The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will take place on January 7.
What are the timings of League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?
The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will start at 01:15 AM IST.
Where is the League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match being played?
The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.
Which TV channel will broadcast the League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match?
The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match will be LIVE on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD.
Where can you live stream the League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City?
The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City match live stream will be available on Voot Select in India.