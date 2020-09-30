League Cup Brighton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

In the upcoming match of the League Cup, Brighton is all set to take up a tough competition against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium. League Cup Brighton vs Manchester United outing will commence on October 1 at 12:15 AM.

The two teams have faced each other for 24 outings in the past. Out of the total, Manchester United have won 16 of them. In terms of latest fixture, both Brighton and Manchester United were on the winning side. Brighton defeated Preston by 2-0 on September 23, while Manchester United beat Luton by 3-0 on September 22.

The match between both the teams is most certainly going to be intense, but unfortunately the fans will not be allowed inside the Amex Stadium. This has been done is compliance with the novel coronavirus guidelines. The move is expected to be for the benefit of the players and audiences at large.

League Cup Brighton vs Manchester United: Team news

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma is still suspended and would not be seen on the field. Apart from him, Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone too will be absent because of their respective injuries.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be without Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones because of their injuries

League Cup, Brighton playing 11 against Manchester United: Steele; Veltman, Burn, Dunk, Bernardo; Propper, Sanders; Jahanbakhsh, Gross, Mac Allister; Maupay

League Cup, Manchester United playing 11 against Brighton: Henderson; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; James, Van de Beek, Lingard; Ighalo

Where to watch League Cup Brighton vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Brighton will face Manchester United at Amex Stadium on Thursday, October 1 at 12:15 AM. League Cup Brighton vs Manchester United will be aired on Colours Infinity.

How and where to watch the online League Cup Brighton vs Manchester United match live streaming?

League Cup Brighton vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Voot Select in India on October 1 at 12:15 AM.