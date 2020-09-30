League Cup Burnley vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Burnley will square off against Manchester City in the their next match in the ongoing League Cup. On their part, Manchester City will put in their best to defend the title. However, it must be noted that both the teams were on the winning side of their respective previous outings.

Burnley vs Manchester City will face each other on Wednesday, September 30 at 11:30 PM. The outing will be played at the Turf Moor.

In their last outing, Manchester City defeated Bournemouth by 2-1 on September 24, while Burnley beat Mitwall by 2-0 on September 23.

Unfortunately, the football fans cannot go to the stadium to cheer for their favourite teams. This is because the match will be played in a closed stadium in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines.

League Cup Burnley vs Manchester City: Team news

Things seem to be a bit difficult for Manchester City as both their senior centre forwards Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are among the side-lined players. Ilkay Gundogan continues to be in isolation after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. John Stones too may not be seen in this match due to lack of fitness. Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo are also at present recovering from their injuries. Burnley, on the other hand, too has a couple of absentees including Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

League Cup, Burnley playing 11 against Manchester City: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Long, Dunne, Taylor; Pieters, Benson, Brownhill, McNeil; Vydra, Wood

League Cup, Manchester City playing 11 against Burnley: Steffen; Walker, Harwood-Bellis, Laporte, Bernabe; Doyle, Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Torres; Delap

Where to watch League Cup Burnley vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Burnley will face Manchester City at Turf Moor on Wednesday, September 30 at 11:30 PM. League Cup Burnley vs Manchester City will be aired on Colours Infinity.

How and where to watch the online League Cup Burnley vs Manchester City match live streaming?

League Cup Burnley vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Voot Select in India on September 30 at 11:30 PM.