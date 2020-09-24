League Cup Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Manchester City will welcome Bournemouth in the third Round of English League Cup on Friday, September 25. The Manchester City vs Bournemouth outing will commence from 12:15 AM. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Unfortunately, the football fans cannot go to the stadium to cheer for their favourite teams. This is because the match will be placed in a closed stadium in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines. As of now, all sports events that are taking place will have no audience in attendance.

This is going to be the 17th meeting between the two sides. Till now, Manchester City have won 14 out of the 16 matches that the two teams have played in the past. The other two matches were a draw. Till date Bournemouth have never managed a single victory over their next opponents.

English League Cup Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Team news

Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte will need some more time after the two tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They are still recovering and have been absent from the training sessions. Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are still out of action. Ilkay Gundogan, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Bernardo Silva will also not be seen on the field.

MCI vs BOU English League Cup, Manchester City playing 11 against Bournemouth: Steffen, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, Bernabe, Doyle, Mahrez, Delap, Torres

MCI vs BOU English League Cup, Bournemouth playing 11 against Manchester City: Travers, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Rico, Arter, L.Cook, Ofoborh, Brooks, King, Surridge

Where to watch English League Cup Manchester City vs Bournemouth match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will face Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on Friday, September 25 at 12:15 AM. English League Cup Manchester City vs Bournemouth will be aired on Vh1.

How and where to watch the online English League Cup Manchester City vs Bournemouth match live streaming?

English League Cup Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream will be available on JioTV in India on September 25 at 12:15 AM.