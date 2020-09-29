League Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Chelsea on Wednesday, September 29, in the English League Cup. The League Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs are coming into the match after playing a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in Premier League. On the other hand, Frank Lampard-led Chelsea held West Brom to a 3-3 draw in their last EPL outing.

The upcoming game will be played with no audience in attendance so all fans are advised to stay indoor and cheer for their favourite side.

The League Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea fixture will kick off at 12:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

League Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Team news, Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Heung-min Son as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Joining the 28-year-old Forward on the injury list are new signing Gareth Bale and Moussa.

Meanwhile, the Blues have no fresh injuries ahead of the game night.

TOT vs CHE League Cup, Tottenham Hotspur probable playing XI against Chelsea: Hart, Reguilon, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier, Fernandes, Ndombele, Bergwijin, Alli, Lamela, Kane

TOT vs CHE League Cup, Chelsea probable playing XI against Tottenham Hotspur: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount, Giroud

Where to watch League Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will face Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, September 30 at 12:15 AM. The League Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea will be aired on Colors Infinity.

How and where to watch the online League Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match live streaming?

League Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Voot Select in India on September 30 at 12:15 AM.