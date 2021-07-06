Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi Set to Renew Their Partnership, This Time for a Web Series

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are two stalwarts of Indian tennis who have even ruled the world both individually and together in the doubles circuit, took the internet by storm on Sunday reminiscing their legendary 1999 Wimbledon victory and hinted at a possible reunion.

Sunday was also LessHesh’s 22nd anniversary of their Wimbledon win in the men’s doubles category, so the duo took the opportunity to announce a possible ‘new chapter’ to their story.

“22 years ago today, we became the first Indians to win @Wimbledon. As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud," Paes tweeted on Sunday.

22 years ago today, we became the first Indians to win @Wimbledon. As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud! 🎾🌱🏆 @Maheshbhupathi #LeeHesh pic.twitter.com/TWFj3imCoZ— Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) July 4, 2021

To this tweet, Bhupathi was quick to respond, saying: “Hmmm. That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter?"

Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter? @Leander #LeeHesh https://t.co/gzIWCD7gfR— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) July 4, 2021

Following this conversation, fans and well-wishers - both from the sports fraternity as well as Bollywood celebrities congratulated the duo and waited in anticipation to know if they will get to see them playing together again.

It was later revealed that award-winning directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari - directing together for the first time - will be seen in a unique storytelling of their journey and relationship together.

“Their story will be unfolded fittingly on India’s OTT platform ZEE5. There is lots more in store and some key announcements will be made shortly," read an official statement.

In 1999, Bhupathi and Paes became the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon. The pair also won the French Open in the same year. In 1999, Bhupathi and Paes made history by becoming the first doubles pair to reach the finals of each of the four Grand Slams. It was the first time since 1952 that such a feat had been accomplished in the open era.

