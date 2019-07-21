Leander Paes and Marcus Daniell Lose Men's Doubles Semi-final at Hall of Fame Open

Newport: Veteran Leander Paes could only match his season-best performance as he lost a fiercely-contested semi-final alongside partner Marcus Daniell at the ATP Hall of Fame Open in Newport on Sunday.

Paes and his Kiwi teammate, seeded third, lost 6-3, 6-7(8), 9-11 to the unseeded combo of Marcel Granollers and Sergiy Stakhovsky.

With his semi-final appearance, Paes became the oldest ATP Tour semi-finalist since John McEnroe (47) at 2006 San Jose. He is likely to get to 72 from 75 when new rankings are issued.

It is the fourth time this season that Paes has reached the semi-finals on ATP World Tour. He earlier made semi-final appearances at Lyon (May), Marrakech (April) and Montpellier (February), all in the first half of the season.

With 766 tour wins, Paes is sixth on the all-time doubles match victories. He is just one of the six players to pick up 750 tour-level doubles match wins, which he achieved in April 2018.

ISNER BOOKS FINAL WITH BUBLIK

Three-time champion John Isner fended off fourth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 Saturday to reach the final of the ATP grass court tournament in Newport, Rhode Island.

Isner, trying to get his season back on track after he was sidelined by a stress fracture in his foot after reaching the final in Miami in April, will take on seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 winner over Spain's Marcel Granollers.

In sweltering heat, Isner and fourth-seeded Humbert played the first two sets without a service break.

Isner's miscue on a backhand volley at 2-2 in the first-set tiebreaker was the only opening Humbert needed to pocket the set. Isner double-faulted early in the second-set tiebreaker, but won five straight points as he rallied to level the match -- firing a stinging backhand winner on his second set point.

The US veteran was in control throughout the third, breaking for a 2-0 lead and serving out the contest on his first attempt.

But he'll face another hungry youngster in Bublik, who like Isner has needed three sets for all of his victories this week.

I've worked hard for this, so I'm very happy," Bublik said. "I have to try and be the best version of myself for tomorrow, so we'll see what happens."