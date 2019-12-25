Leander Paes Announces 2020 as His Farewell Year to Professional Tennis

Leander Paes' 28-year-long career as a professional tennis player is reaching its end as the Indian announced on Christmas that 2020 will be his farewell year. Paes, who is the first and only tennis player to compete at seven Olympic games, is set to bid goodbye to the game after spending two decades at the top.

Paes won a bronze medal for India in singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games and in men's doubles, he has won French Open and US Open thrice in 1999, 2001 and 2009 and 2006, 2009 and 2013, respectively. He won the Australian Open doubles title in 2012 and the Wimbledon once in 1999.

In mixed doubles, he won the Australian Open in 2003, 2010 and 2015, the French Open in 2016, Wimbledon in 1999, 2003, 2010 and 2015 and the US Open in 2008 and 2015.

Paes also holds the record for the most Davis Cup doubles wins with 43 victories.

He is currently ranked 105 in the world, according to ATP doubles rankings.

Here is his full statement:

Merry Christmas everyone! Here's wishing all of you and your families a fabulous year ahead filled with health, happiness and excitement.

That being said, I want to announced 2020 as my farewell year as pro tennis player.

Firstly, I want to thank my parents for their genetics, guidance, discipline, environment they created and unconditional love they have always shown me throughout my life. I would not be who I am without your unstinting support and belief in me. I love you.

I want to thank my two sisters Jacquie and Maria. They are my Rocks. Being older than me, they have brought me up to understand the ups and downs of life's journey. And have brought me up to to understand how to be a gentleman as well as stand firm to our beliefs and morals that our parents have instilled in us. I love you two.

I want to thank my daughter Aiyana, for teaching me that the most beautiful thing in the world is to have a daughter. You are my inspiration. Papa loves you.

I am looking forward to the 2020 tennis calendar where I will be playing a few select tournaments, travelling with my team and celebrating with all my friends and fans around the world. It is all of you who have inspired me to become me and I want to take this year to say "Thank You" to you.

I would love to hear your favourite "Leander memories" over the years using #OneLastRoar tagging me and I will be sharing mine too throughout the course of the year.

2020 is going to be an emotional one and I look forward to seeing all of you out there Roaring with me.

It's been an honour being your LionHeart.

I hope Santa is being kind to all of you.

God Bless,

Leander

