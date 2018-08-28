English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Leander Paes Dropped From Davis Cup World Group Tie Against Serbia
Veteran Leander Paes was dropped from the Indian Davis Cup squad for the World Group away tie against Serbia scheduled from September 14 to 16.
Leander Paes. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Veteran Leander Paes was dropped from the Indian Davis Cup squad for the World Group away tie against Serbia scheduled from September 14 to 16.
The reigning Asian Games champion pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will be playing the doubles while three singles players will be Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.
Rohan Bopanna is currently ranked 37 in the ATP doubles list while Divij is a notch below at 38.
The members of the selection committee, SP Misra (Chairman), Balram Singh, Nandan Bal, Rohit Rajpal and coach Zeeshan Ali selected the team via tele-conference.
Mahesh Bhupathi and Zeeshan Ali are the non-playing captain and coach respectively.
The team will be accompanied by two physios as well for this tie.
Squad: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan, Saketh Myneni.
Also Watch
The reigning Asian Games champion pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will be playing the doubles while three singles players will be Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.
Rohan Bopanna is currently ranked 37 in the ATP doubles list while Divij is a notch below at 38.
The members of the selection committee, SP Misra (Chairman), Balram Singh, Nandan Bal, Rohit Rajpal and coach Zeeshan Ali selected the team via tele-conference.
Mahesh Bhupathi and Zeeshan Ali are the non-playing captain and coach respectively.
The team will be accompanied by two physios as well for this tie.
Squad: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan, Saketh Myneni.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers
- Asian Games: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Wants to Emulate Brilliant Neeraj Chopra
- Royal Enfield Pays Homage to Indian Armed Forces, Launches New Classic Signals 350 Motorcycle for Rs 1.61 Lakh
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- Asian Games: Men's Team Stuns Japan, Assures India of Historic TT Medal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...