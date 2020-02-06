Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Leander Paes to Play in Bangalore Open, His Last Tournament in India

Leander Paes will be seen in action for one last time on home soil at the Bangalore Open.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Leander Paes to Play in Bangalore Open, His Last Tournament in India
File photo of Leander Paes. (Photo Credit: Hall of Fame Open)

Bengaluru: Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Thursday confirmed his participation in the Bangalore Open ATP Challenger, beginning here on February 10.

Paes, who is into his farewell season, will be seen in action for one last time on home soil at the USD 162,000 event at the KSLTA.

Paes is playing select tournaments during the year as a part of a farewell tour he is calling "One Last Roar".

"Playing at home in front of my fellow Indians has always been a source of immense pleasure and motivation for me. Bangalore has always had a crowd that understands tennis and the vibe of the stadium and the energy of the city really invigorate me," said Paes, who is currently playing at the TATA Maharashtra ATP Tour event in Pune.

The 46-year-old veteran has 54 ATP Tour doubles titles besides eight Grand Slam men's doubles crowns and 10 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles. Paes also won a historic bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

With just three short of 100 Grand Slam appearances, Paes is now aiming to play all the Slams this year before signing off.

"To my Bangalore friends, fans and tennis lovers, I am looking forward to entertaining all of you One Last Roar time. See you guys soon," said Paes, who last played in Bengaluru in the Davis Cup 2014 when he partnered with Rohan Bopanna.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram