Leander Paes Turns 49: Most Iconic Achievements of the Indian Tennis Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEANDER PAES: India tennis legend Leander Paes is celebrating his 49th birthday today. The doubles specialist is one of India’s most successful tennis players of all time. He has won multiple Grand Slam titles in addition to a historic Olympic medal in the 1996 summer Olympics. His illustrious three-decade-long career remains unparalleled even now. He has retired now.

On his birthday, we look at some of his greatest career achievements:

Leander Paes won eight doubles Grand Slams

Over the years, he has won several events, including Grand Slams in the men’s doubles bracket, with different partners. His legendary pairing with fellow Indian Mahesh Bhupathi remains one of the most cherished partnerships in the history of tennis. Their iconic chest-thumping celebration still remains fresh in the minds of tennis lovers.

Leander Paes has won Grand Slams doubles titles in the Australian Open in 2012, the French Open in 1999, 2001, and 2009, Wimbledon in 1999, and the US Open in 2006, 2009, and 2013. Three of these eight titles were won with Mahesh Bhupati. Leander Paes won 10 Grand Slams in mixed doubles

The veteran was even quite successful in the mixed doubles circuit as well. He has partnered with popular players such as Martina Navratilova, Martina Hingis, and Cara Black. In his mixed doubles career, the Indian has won a total of ten Grand Slam titles.

Paes has won mixed doubles titles in Grand Slams in the French Open in 2016, the Australian Open in 2003, 2010, and 2015, Wimbledon in 1999, 2003, 2010, and 2015, and the US Open in 2008 and 2015. Leander Paes has won many National Awards

Leander Paes is one of India’s most decorated sports celebrities. The Government of India recognized his contribution to the game of tennis and sports on many occasions. Over the years, the tennis player has garnered multiple national accolades for his skills and performances.

In 1990, Leander Paes received the Arjuna Award. After winning a bronze medal at the 1996-67 Atlanta Olympics, he was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. In 2001, he was honored with the Padma Shri Award. In 2014, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian accolade. Paes has made seven Olympic Appearances

The veteran had an illustrious career spanning over 30 years. He holds the record of maximum Olympic appearances by any tennis player in history – 7 appearances in a row. From 1992 to 2016, he competed in the Olympics on a regular basis. Securing the historic Olympic bronze medal in 1996

Leander Paes’ bronze medal at the Summer Olympics is undoubtedly a remarkable accomplishment of his career. At the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, he won bronze in men’s singles by defeating Fernando Meligani.

As a result, Paes became the second Indian ever to win an individual Olympic medal since wrestler KD Jadhav, who won a bronze medal in men’s freestyle bantamweight category in 1952 in Helsinki. It was one of Paes’ best performances, also because he was playing with an injured wrist.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.