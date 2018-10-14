English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leander Paes Wins Santo Domingo Open Trophy, his Second Title of 2018 Season
New Delhi: Old warhorse Leander Paes is still going great guns as the veteran tennis star won his second Challenger level title of the season, lifting the Santo Domingo Open trophy with partner Miguel Angel Reyyes-Varela.
The second seeded Indo-Mexican pair, playing its second consecutive final, came from behind to beat Ariel Behar and Roberto Quiroz 4-6 6-3 10-5 in the summit clash, which lasted one hour and 26 minutes.
Paes, who is ranked 69, added 110 ranking points to his kitty and shared a prize purse of USD 7750 with his partner.
Last week, the 45-year-old Paes and Angel ended runners-up at Monterey Challenger to Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Marcelo Arevalo.
Paes also ended runner-up at Chicago, Dallas on the ATP Challenger circuit and won the Newport Beach event in January.
Apart from these, Paes also reached the final of Winston-Salem Open and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on the ATP World Tour, ending runner-up with Jamie Cerretani in both the tournaments.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
