LeBron James Deletes Tweet on Police Shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, Explains His Stand

NBA superstar LeBron James shared and later deleted a tweet about the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old African-American girl in Columbus, Ohio. The tweet by the Lakers player featured a picture of Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon, who shot Ma’Khia Bryant, while responding to an emergency (911) call on Tuesday. The tweet read “YOU’RE NEXT," “ACCOUNTABILITY" with an hourglass emoji. The four-time NBA champion said he deleted the tweet because it has been twisted ‘to create more hate’.

Although James deleted the tweet, its screenshots were shared across social media by fans and users. His since deleted tweet was likely referring to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. The Minnesota police officer was found guilty on Tuesday of three counts including second-degree murder.

James received a lot of backlash from users on social media over his “accountability". This seems to be the latest flashpoint on Twitter with the debate that has been raging about the shooting of Bryant.

Offering to shed some light, James in a series of follow-up tweets said that he felt “anger" over Bryant’s death and should have gathered all the facts. But he remains sympathetic to Bryant and her family.

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! ✊— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

In the following tweet, he explained why he took down the original post because it was being used “to create more hate". He also mentioned that he is “so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police".

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, details about the police shooting were limited as protesters gathered at Columbus police headquarters. Authorities have since released bodycam footage that shows officer Reardon shooting Bryant, who was armed with a knife appearing to attack two other women. According to the Columbus Dispatch report, four shots can be heard on the video, however, they have not said whether more shots were fired.

James, who’s been out of action since mid-March with a high ankle sprain, has also been a vocal supporter on the Black Lives Matter. The NBA star is among many coloured celebrities alongside Lewis Hamilton to be publicly supportive of positive updates on racism issues.

