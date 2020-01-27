Take the pledge to vote

LeBron James in Tears at LA Airport after News of Kobe Bryant's Death

LeBron James was seen in tears after he learned about Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 10:25 AM IST
LeBron James in Tears at LA Airport after News of Kobe Bryant's Death
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant Photo Credit: Reuters and Twitter)

NBA superstar LeBron James was seen crying at the Los Angeles International Airport after learning that basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.

The 41-year-old Bryant, his daughter Gianna (13) and 7 other people died in the crash in California, on Sunday morning.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers found out about Bryant's death while the team was on a plane from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

Bryant, who won 5 NBA titles with the Lakers, has been James' inspiration. James joined the Lakers from Cleveland Cavaliers this season and surpassed Bryant on the NBA all-time scoring list on Saturday in the match against Philadelphia 76ers.

Bryant had congratulated James for his achievement, both on Twitter and Instagram. Sadly, these posts would also be Bryant's last social media posts.

Bryant shared a happy picture of both of them on Instagram and wrote: "On to #2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next."

The love and respect James had for Bryant was immense. As per ESPN, he even inscribed "Mamba 4 Life" and "8/24 KB" in gold marker on his sneakers before his game on Saturday.

Bryant is regarded among the greatest basketball players of the modern times. He won two Olympic gold medals with USA as well.

In a career that lasted over two decades, he took Lakers back to the top of the NBA and formed a formidable partnership with Shaquille O'Neal.

