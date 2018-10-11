English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
LeBron, Lonzo Take the Floor Together for First Time
LeBron and Lonzo teamed up when the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors squared off in Las Vegas to highlight Wednesday's preseason slate.
Picture: Associated Press (AP)
Loading...
Los Angeles: LeBron James watched Lonzo Ball play in Las Vegas during the 2017 NBA Summer League, taking in a Los Angeles Lakers' game from a baseline seat as a spectator.
He was getting a better view Wednesday.
James and Ball were in the starting lineup of a game together for the first time, set to team up when the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors squared off in Las Vegas to highlight Wednesday's preseason slate.
"It's just fun to have our full group," James said.
The plan was for neither to play that much, especially since Ball had not yet appeared in this preseason. And James didn't want to burden his new point guard with a lot of expectations, so he was keeping his approach for Wednesday very simple.
"He plays basketball," James said. "He knows how to play basketball."
It was the first time James was facing the Warriors since last season's NBA Finals — when his second stint as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers ended with Golden State sweeping its way to a second consecutive championship. But he downplayed this being an extension of his rivalry with the Warriors or the rivalry between California clubs.
"Preseason game," James said.
He was getting a better view Wednesday.
James and Ball were in the starting lineup of a game together for the first time, set to team up when the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors squared off in Las Vegas to highlight Wednesday's preseason slate.
"It's just fun to have our full group," James said.
The plan was for neither to play that much, especially since Ball had not yet appeared in this preseason. And James didn't want to burden his new point guard with a lot of expectations, so he was keeping his approach for Wednesday very simple.
"He plays basketball," James said. "He knows how to play basketball."
It was the first time James was facing the Warriors since last season's NBA Finals — when his second stint as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers ended with Golden State sweeping its way to a second consecutive championship. But he downplayed this being an extension of his rivalry with the Warriors or the rivalry between California clubs.
"Preseason game," James said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself
- Nokia 3.1 Plus Review: It Feels More Expensive Than it is, And That is Half The Battle Won
- Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Flagship SUV (Y400) Images Leaked Online
- Following Tanushree Dutta’s Complaint, FIR Lodged Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya
- Hardik Pandya Celebrates 25th Birthday by Introducing New Family Member
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...