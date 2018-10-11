LeBron James watched Lonzo Ball play in Las Vegas during the 2017 NBA Summer League, taking in a Los Angeles Lakers' game from a baseline seat as a spectator.He was getting a better view Wednesday.James and Ball were in the starting lineup of a game together for the first time, set to team up when the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors squared off in Las Vegas to highlight Wednesday's preseason slate."It's just fun to have our full group," James said.The plan was for neither to play that much, especially since Ball had not yet appeared in this preseason. And James didn't want to burden his new point guard with a lot of expectations, so he was keeping his approach for Wednesday very simple."He plays basketball," James said. "He knows how to play basketball."It was the first time James was facing the Warriors since last season's NBA Finals — when his second stint as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers ended with Golden State sweeping its way to a second consecutive championship. But he downplayed this being an extension of his rivalry with the Warriors or the rivalry between California clubs."Preseason game," James said.