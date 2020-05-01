SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

LeBron James Rubbishes Reports Stating Player Agents, Executives Want to Cancel NBA Season

LeBron James (Photo Credit: Reuters)

LeBron James (Photo Credit: Reuters)

LeBron James said nobody he knew wanted the NBA season cancelled and as soon as it was safe, they would like to finish the season.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
Share this:

New York: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said Thursday he's ready for the NBA to return, refuting a report some agents and team executives want the league to scrap the 2019-20 season.

The NBA halted the current campaign on March 12 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

CNBC reported Thursday that unnamed player agents and club executives say team owners worry about liability issues due to health concerns and a lack of revenue from playing in an empty arena for a television audience.

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion, disputed the report, saying he and his Laker teammates are prepared to finish the season when officials deem conditions are safe to do so.

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That's absolutely not true," James wrote in a Twitter posting.

"Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it's safe we would like to finish our season. I'm ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything."

The Lakers boasted the best record in the Western Conference, and the second-best in the league, at 49-14 when the league shut down with about a month of the regular season remaining, plus two months of playoffs.

Players would need time and opportunity to practice and regain fitness before resumption of play, even in empty arenas in a central location, key aspects of most of the plans discussed about how a season might proceed in the wake of the deadly virus that has shut down sport.

"It is the responsibility of the league office to explore all options for a return to play this season," an NBA spokesman told CNBC.

"We owe that to our fans, teams, players, partners and all who love the game. While our top priority remains everyone's health and well-being, we continue to evaluate all options to finish this season.

"At the same time we're intensely focused on addressing the potential impact of Covid-19 on the 2020-21 season."

The NBA and its players union have agreed on the league withholding 25% of player salaries starting in May.

The league says players could begin individual workouts will be permitted at team facilities starting May 8 in areas where governments permit it, a small step on the path to resuming play but far from a timetable that many fans hope to hear in May.

NBA ownership groups include many business partners who are losing money in other investments due to the coronavirus shutdown, the report noted.

"Some of them are looking at vast losses outside of just their basketball team," Andy Dolich, the Memphis Grizzlies former president of business operations, told CNBC.

White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told the New York Times that all sports might have to face a season wipeout, saying, "If you can't guarantee safety, then unfortunately you're going to have to bite the bullet and say, 'We may have to go without this sport for this season.'"

But among the plans the NBA is reportedly considering is gathering teams at hotels and sports facilities at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where access could be controlled.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres