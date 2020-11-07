LeBron James Shares Basketball Meme as Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump to Become US President

Basketball star LeBron James shared the news of Joe Biden becoming President Elect with a hilarious meme related to his sport. Democrat Joe Biden, on Saturday, became the new US President with Kamala Harris as the first female, Black and Indian-origin vice-president, ousting Donald Trump and Mike Pence from the White House.

After being elected as the 46th US President, Biden said he was honored that Americans have chosen him to be their president and said it was now time to heal divisions left by the election campaign and unite as a country.

James took to Twitter to post a basketball meme where Biden went for the basket with Trump in the defence as he shared the news of the new President of the United States of America.

People further shared a barrage of such basketball memes in reply to James' post.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka chose not to give any opinions on Biden's victory and just posted a GIF that said "Thank You" in a manner of aggressive relief.

Tennis world's teen star Coco Gauff wrote a short status that said, "FEELING: HAPPY (squinting face with tongue)."

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted," Biden said on Twitter after the victory.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal."

Biden, a fixture in US politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, completed a long climb to the political summit that included two previous failed presidential bids by defeating President Donald Trump. When he enters the White House on Jan. 20, Biden, at the age of 78, will be the oldest person ever to assume the office.