English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lee Chong Wei Out of Badminton World Championships, Asian Games
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has pulled out of the World Championships and Asian Games because of a respiratory illness, officials said on Wednesday, after a gruelling schedule in recent months.
File image of Lee Chong Wei (Getty Images)
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has pulled out of the World Championships and Asian Games because of a respiratory illness, officials said on Wednesday, after a gruelling schedule in recent months.
The world number two has been advised to rest and undergo treatment after competing in nine tournaments so far this year.
The week-long World Championships in Nanjing, China, begin on Monday while the Asian Games in Indonesia are from August 18 to September 2.
"(Lee) is unwell and suffering from a respiratory related disorder," the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said in a statement.
"For the time being, he cannot undergo any intensive physical activity for a period of at least one month and therefore we have to withdraw Lee from his participation at the BWF World Championships... and the Asian Games."
BAM did not give any further details about the three-time Olympic silver medallist's illness.
Speculation had been mounting over the past week about the 35-year-old's health after he failed to show up for training.
The development is a blow for the former world number one, who has never won gold at either the World Championships or the Asian Games during a stellar 17-year career.
His achievements this year include winning the men's singles gold at the Commonwealth Games and clinching his 12th Malaysian Open title.
Also Watch
The world number two has been advised to rest and undergo treatment after competing in nine tournaments so far this year.
The week-long World Championships in Nanjing, China, begin on Monday while the Asian Games in Indonesia are from August 18 to September 2.
"(Lee) is unwell and suffering from a respiratory related disorder," the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said in a statement.
"For the time being, he cannot undergo any intensive physical activity for a period of at least one month and therefore we have to withdraw Lee from his participation at the BWF World Championships... and the Asian Games."
BAM did not give any further details about the three-time Olympic silver medallist's illness.
Speculation had been mounting over the past week about the 35-year-old's health after he failed to show up for training.
The development is a blow for the former world number one, who has never won gold at either the World Championships or the Asian Games during a stellar 17-year career.
His achievements this year include winning the men's singles gold at the Commonwealth Games and clinching his 12th Malaysian Open title.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is That Really You, Tanushree Dutta? The Actress is Unrecognisable In New Look
- Sacred Games Director Vikramaditya Motwane: Nawaz Was Always My First Choice for Ganesh Gaitonde
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
- A Political Party in Pakistan Released A Music Video For Election Campaign and It’s Really Good
- Trump's Threatening Tweet to Iran President Rouhani Has Become A CAPS-LOCK MEME
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...