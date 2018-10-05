English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lee Chong Wei 'Recovering Positively' from Cancer Treatment
Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei is "recovering positively" from his treatment in Taiwan for nose cancer, a sports official said Friday.
File image of Lee Chong Wei (Getty Images)
Loading...
Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei is "recovering positively" from his treatment in Taiwan for nose cancer, a sports official said Friday.
But Norza Zakaria, Badminton Association of Malaysia president, said the former world number one was continuing his treatment and won't be returning home soon.
"Lee is recovering positively from his treatment in Taiwan," he told AFP. "He will stay in Taiwan and continue with the treatment. Lee will come back when he completes his treatment."
Norza said he was in close communication with Lee, 35, and rubbished news reports saying the former world number one would return to Malaysia on Sunday.
A sports official familiar with the situation said Lee is undergoing proton therapy, where the cancer is targeted with a beam of protons.
Last month, BAM announced that the three-time Olympic silver medallist was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.
BAM had in July announced that Lee was suffering from a respiratory-related disorder and was pulling out of the World Championships and Asian Games.
Lee is one of Malaysia's top sports stars after carving out a long run of success at badminton's highest levels, despite his oft-lamented failure to win a world or Olympic title.
He is currently ranked fifth in the world, after fighting his way back to prominence following his return from a doping ban in 2015.
Lee tested positive for a banned anti-inflammatory drug at the 2014 World Championships, an incident which many feared would end his career.
But Norza Zakaria, Badminton Association of Malaysia president, said the former world number one was continuing his treatment and won't be returning home soon.
"Lee is recovering positively from his treatment in Taiwan," he told AFP. "He will stay in Taiwan and continue with the treatment. Lee will come back when he completes his treatment."
Norza said he was in close communication with Lee, 35, and rubbished news reports saying the former world number one would return to Malaysia on Sunday.
A sports official familiar with the situation said Lee is undergoing proton therapy, where the cancer is targeted with a beam of protons.
Last month, BAM announced that the three-time Olympic silver medallist was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.
BAM had in July announced that Lee was suffering from a respiratory-related disorder and was pulling out of the World Championships and Asian Games.
Lee is one of Malaysia's top sports stars after carving out a long run of success at badminton's highest levels, despite his oft-lamented failure to win a world or Olympic title.
He is currently ranked fifth in the world, after fighting his way back to prominence following his return from a doping ban in 2015.
Lee tested positive for a banned anti-inflammatory drug at the 2014 World Championships, an incident which many feared would end his career.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AndhaDhun Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan Bring a Taut Thriller
- Venom Movie Review: Tom Hardy Saves Marvel Spin-off from Becoming DC Disaster
- LoveYatri Movie Review: Aayush Sharma Drives a Love Bus that Goes Nowhere
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...