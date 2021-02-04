Lee Lifts W. Michigan Over Bowling Green 76-70

News18 Logo

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio: Greg Lee recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Western Michigan to a 76-70 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday night, ending the Broncos seven-game losing streak.

B. Artis White had 16 points for Western Michigan (3-11, 2-7 Mid-American Conference). Adrian Martin added 13 points. Jason Whitens had six rebounds.

Justin Turner had 25 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (10-8, 6-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Daeqwon Plowden added 18 points.

