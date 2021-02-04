Next Story
Lee Lifts W. Michigan Over Bowling Green 76-70
- Last Updated: February 04, 2021, 08:24 IST
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio: Greg Lee recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Western Michigan to a 76-70 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday night, ending the Broncos seven-game losing streak.
B. Artis White had 16 points for Western Michigan (3-11, 2-7 Mid-American Conference). Adrian Martin added 13 points. Jason Whitens had six rebounds.
Justin Turner had 25 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (10-8, 6-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Daeqwon Plowden added 18 points.
