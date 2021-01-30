News18 Logo

Lee Scores 15 To Lead St. Peter's Over Manhattan 59-55

Matthew Lee registered 15 points as St. Peters narrowly beat Manhattan 5955 on Friday night.

JERSEY CITY, N.J.: Matthew Lee registered 15 points as St. Peters narrowly beat Manhattan 59-55 on Friday night.

Tarojae Brake had 13 points for St. Peters (8-6, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Fousseyni Drame added 12 points and seven rebounds. Hassan Drame had seven rebounds. KC Ndefo had four points, seven rebounds, and six blocks.

Warren Williams had 13 points for the Jaspers (5-5, 4-5). Ant Nelson added 11 points. Samir Stewart had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


