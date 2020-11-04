News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Leeds Forward Rodrigo Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss Palace Clash

Leeds Forward Rodrigo Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss Palace Clash

Leeds United forward Rodrigo has tested positive for COVID19 after coming in contact with an infected family member, the Spain international confirmed on Tuesday.

Leeds United forward Rodrigo has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with an infected family member, the Spain international confirmed on Tuesday.

Rodrigo was not part of the Leeds squad for Monday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester City because he was isolating after close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The 29-year-old has now confirmed he has contracted the coronavirus and will miss Leeds’ trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“Both my family and I feel great, we are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude,” Rodrigo said in an Instagram post https://www.instagram.com/p/CHIuLfIp6v5.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 4, 2020, 9:04 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...