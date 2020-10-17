Leeds Wins Rugby League's Challenge Cup For 14th Time
Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the trophy after the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, in London, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Leeds Rhinos won English rugby leagues Challenge Cup for the 14th time by beating Salford Red Devils 17-16 thanks to a drop goal five minutes from the time at a deserted Wembley Stadium. It was a poignant victory for Leeds, whose former player Rob Burrow was an absent chief guest for the match after after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years after ending his illustrious playing career in 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Leeds Rhinos won English rugby league's Challenge Cup for the 14th time by beating Salford Red Devils 1716 thanks to a drop goal five minutes from time at a deserted Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: October 17, 2020, 22:33 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
LONDON: Leeds Rhinos won English rugby league’s Challenge Cup for the 14th time by beating Salford Red Devils 17-16 thanks to a drop goal five minutes from time at a deserted Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
It was a poignant victory for Leeds, whose former player Rob Burrow was an absent chief guest for the match after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years after ending his illustrious playing career in 2017.
Leeds captain Luke Gale came up with the winning point as his team recovered from Salford edging in front for the first time after 57 minutes. Rhinos winger Ash Handley scored his second try of the match to level the scores before Gale’s drop goal.
Salford was seeking its first Challenge Cup title since 1938.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports