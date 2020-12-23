Lee's 23 Points, Collins' 22 Lead Davidson Past Vanderbilt

DAVIDSON, N.C.: Hyunjung Lee tied a career high with 23 points, Carter Collins had 22 and Kellan Grady added 19 to help Davidson beat Vanderbilt 85-65 on Tuesday night.

Grady made four 3-pointers, Lee added three and Collins two as Davidson was 10 of 28 from distance. Collins also made 10 of 12 free throws, and Lee 8 of 11 compared to Vanderbilt’s 11 total attempts.

Mike Jones added 11 points off the bench, a unit averaging 7.1 points per game this season, for the Wildcats (5-3). Davidson coach Bob McKillop is one win away from 600 all with the Wildcats.

Davidson led 35-29, getting 11 points from Grady, and 10 apiece by Lee and Collins.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points and sophomore Dylan Disu had his seventh career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Vanderbilt (3-2). D.J. Harvey added 12 points and Myles Stute missed his fourth straight game.

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse, who returned after missing the 59-50 win over Radford on Saturday due to the passing of his father, was ejected after receiving two technical fouls with 2:35 remaining.

Davidson is scheduled to be off for eight days before resuming Atlantic 10 play on Dec. 30 against Richmond, which received 142 votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Vanderbilt added another nonconference game, taking on Alcorn State on Dec. 27 before beginning SEC play against Florida on Dec. 30.

