Left-hander Tarpley Claimed By Mets Off Waivers From Marlins

NEW YORK: Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The 27-year-old was 2-2 with one save and a 9.000 ERA in 11 innings over 12 games last year, striking out 11 and walking eight. He earned $208,704 in prorated pay from a salary of the $563,500 major league minimum.

He was designated for assignment Sunday when the Marlins agreed to an $850,000, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Ross Detwiler.

Tarpley is 3-2 with three saves and a 6.64 ERA in 43 games over three seasons with the New York Yankees (2018-19) and Miami, striking out 58 and walking 29 in 44 2/3 innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Loading...