1-MIN READ

Lefty Robbie Ray, Blue Jays Reach $8M, 1-year Deal

Pitcher Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays reached agreement on a oneyear, $8 million deal Saturday, making him the first of 181 free agents to get a new contract.

TORONTO: Pitcher Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays reached agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal Saturday, making him the first of 181 free agents to get a new contract.

Ray accepted a 15% percent cut from his $9.43 million, one-year deal with Arizona last year, which turned into $3,492,593 in prorated pay in the virus-shortened season. The Diamondbacks traded him to the Blue Jays on Aug. 31, and he pitched in the playoffs for Toronto.

The 29-year-old lefty was a combined 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA this year. He is 49-51 with a 4.26 ERA in a seven-year big league career that began with Detroit, and was an All-Star with Arizona in 2017.

Rays contract includes several bonus clauses, including $150,000 for winning the Cy Young award and $50,000 for being an All-Star.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published: November 08, 2020, 2:00 IST
