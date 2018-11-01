English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Legendary Diego Maradona Honoured With Statue on 58th Birthday
Argentina celebrated the 58th birthday of Diego Maradona on Wednesday by unveiling a bronze statue of the Albiceleste legend that recreates his goal against England that was voted the greatest of the 20th century.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Argentina celebrated the 58th birthday of Diego Maradona on Wednesday by unveiling a bronze statue of the Albiceleste legend that recreates his goal against England that was voted the greatest of the 20th century.
Maradona's birthday was October 30, but the unveiling was postponed a day due to rain. The statue is located near the Argentinos Juniors club stadium in Buenos Aires, where he made his career debut in 1976.
A decade later, Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title and scored two of the most memorable goals in the game's history. The first was the "Hand of God" goal, in which the tiny Maradona jumped with England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net. The sleight of hand gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.
But the real magic came just minutes later when Maradona received the ball in his own half, ran through a pair of England players and sprinted toward the opposing goal. He then beat two more opponents, fought off another and faked Shilton before shooting the ball into the net.
Sculptor Jorge Martinez said that "goal that all Argentines shouted" was the inspiration for his Maradona statue.
"It was a milestone for Argentina's history," he said.
The 9-foot statue was placed in a terrace near a mural where Maradona is depicted wearing the red uniform of Argentinos Juniors. Maradona did not attend the unveiling ceremony. He has been coaching Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa.
"Sculptures are usually made for the dead, and Diego is alive," said Alberto Perez, who heads the historical committee of La Paternal, the small Buenos Aires neighborhood where the statue is located.
"You need to pay homage when you're alive and everyone should know that his neighborhood will always remember him."
Maradona's birthday was October 30, but the unveiling was postponed a day due to rain. The statue is located near the Argentinos Juniors club stadium in Buenos Aires, where he made his career debut in 1976.
A decade later, Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title and scored two of the most memorable goals in the game's history. The first was the "Hand of God" goal, in which the tiny Maradona jumped with England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net. The sleight of hand gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.
But the real magic came just minutes later when Maradona received the ball in his own half, ran through a pair of England players and sprinted toward the opposing goal. He then beat two more opponents, fought off another and faked Shilton before shooting the ball into the net.
Sculptor Jorge Martinez said that "goal that all Argentines shouted" was the inspiration for his Maradona statue.
"It was a milestone for Argentina's history," he said.
The 9-foot statue was placed in a terrace near a mural where Maradona is depicted wearing the red uniform of Argentinos Juniors. Maradona did not attend the unveiling ceremony. He has been coaching Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa.
"Sculptures are usually made for the dead, and Diego is alive," said Alberto Perez, who heads the historical committee of La Paternal, the small Buenos Aires neighborhood where the statue is located.
"You need to pay homage when you're alive and everyone should know that his neighborhood will always remember him."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE | Possibly Our Best Chance to Win a Series in Australia: Sachin Tendulkar
- Sajid Khan Replies to IFTDA Notice, Apologises For Causing Embarassment to Film Body
- Nissan Patrol SUV Creates Guinness World Records Title For Largest Synchronized Car Dance
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...