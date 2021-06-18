Legendary Sprinter Milkha Singh’s Health Deteriorates

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh’s condition deteriorated on Friday, just two days after he was shifted out of the Covid intensive care unit at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Sources have revealed that the 91-year-old developed fever and his oxygen levels also dropped on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, the legendary sprinter was admitted in the non-Covid medical intensive care unit (ICU) after recovering from coronavirus infection. A day later it was reported that he is “stable and improving" under the constant supervision of a medical team at the PGIMER .

The hospital is yet to issue any release, however, it is learnt that doctors are keeping a close watch on his health.

Last Sunday, Milkha Singh’s wife, Nirmal, died after battling Covid-19, aged 85.

Former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and former Captain of the Indian Women’s National Volleyball Team, Nirmal Milkha Singh, “fought a valiant battle till the very end", The Milkha family said in a statement.

More to Follow…

