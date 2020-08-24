Lehner's Gets 1st Playoff Shutout, Knights Top Canucks 5-0

EDMONTON, Alberta: Robin Lehner recorded his first career playoff shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 Sunday night in the first game of their second round playoff series.

Lehner turned aside 26 shots.

Reilly Smith, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch, Mark Stone, and Max Pacioretty scored and chased Vancouver starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the net.

Markstrom, making his 11th consecutive playoff start, stopped 29 of 34 shots and was pulled midway through the third period for Thatcher Demko after allowing the fifth goal.

The Canucks had just a handful of dangerous scoring chances. Its the first time they have been shut out since losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Wild in the first game of their qualifying series.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday night.

