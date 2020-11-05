LEI vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Group E match, Leicester City vs SC Braga – Playing XI, Football

In a top-of-the table Group G fixture of the UEFA Europa League, Leicester City will host SC Braga at the King Power Stadium on Friday, November 6. The match will commence at 01:30 am IST. Going forward both teams will like to maintain their perfect starts in the European competition.

Leicester started their European League campaign with a 3-0 win over Zorya Luhansk and followed it with another impressive 2-1 win over AEK Athens last week. Brendan Rodgers’ side are on a roll in the home league with a recent 4-1 win over Leeds United to follow up a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the previous week.

Meanwhile, SC Braga enter this game on the back of six-match wins in all competitions. Carlos Carvalhal’s team drubbed Zorya Luhansk (2-10) and AEK Athens (3-0) in their European League starting fixtures. Even though the Portuguese team reached the European League final in 2011 and featured regularly in the League, in their last four appearances they have not made past the first knockout stage. Braga with an impressive start this season will fancy their chances to surge ahead this time.

The game at King Power Stadium will be the first meeting between Leicester City and SC Braga. The two teams have never faced each other in any competitive fixture so far.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Leicester City vs SC Braga: Team News, Injury Update

UEFA Europa League LEI vs BRG, Leicester City possible starting line-up vs SC Braga: Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin; James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Kelechi Iheanacho

UEFA Europa League LEI vs BRG, SC Braga possible starting line-up vs Leicester City: Matheus; Ricardo Esgaio, David Carmo, Bruno Viana, Nuno Sequeira; Andre Castro, Al Musrati, Fransergio; Nicolas Gaitan, Paulinho, Abel Ruiz