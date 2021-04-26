LEI vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League between Leicester City and Crystal Palace: Leicester City, who have secured their spot in the FA Cup final with a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the league on Thursday, will try to consolidate their spot in the Premier League top four when they take on Crystal Palace. The Foxes are currently third in the table, while Palace occupies the 13th position.

With no fresh injuries, Brendan Rodgers is unlikely to make any changes to the side, but he may make one swap for the visit of Roy Hodgson’s men. Rodgers has expressed his caution over the Portuguese full-back, Luke Thomas, following his recent recovery from a serious knee injury about 10 months ago.

Palace, on the other hand, have had a 16-day rest since their 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea on April 10. It would be interesting see if they have recharged or still rusty from that game. The Eagles have won only one game out of their last six in the league but are currently 11 points clear of the relegation zone. Roy Hodgson’s side have a quite impressive recent record against Leicester, losing just two of their last eight Premier League games against the Foxes.

Premier League LEI vs CRY match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

LEI vs CRY Live Streaming

Premier League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India, while live streaming is also available on Disney+Hostar.

LEI vs CRY Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, April 27 at King Power Stadium in Leicester. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

LEI vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luka Milivojevic

Vice-Captain: Kasper Schmeichel

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate

Midfielders: Wilfried Ndidi, Luka Milivojevic, Youri Tielemans

Strikers: Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Wilfried Zaha

LEI vs CRY Probable XIs

LEI: Kasper Schmeichel (GK); Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Çaglar Soyuncu; Timothy Castagne, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira; James Maddison; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

CRY: Vicente Guaita (GK); Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate; Patrick van Aanholt; Joel Ward; Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic; Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here