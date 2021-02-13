LEI vs LIV Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Premier League: Leicester City vs Liverpool
- Last Updated: February 13, 2021, 16:02 IST
The opening match in the latest round of Premier League fixtures will be played at the King Power Stadium, where Leicester City will play hosts to Liverpool in Saturday’s lunch-time kick-off.
Leicester City have been brilliant this season and have enjoyed a good run in the campaign. The Foxes have never ended a matchday outside the top four and they are currently third in the standings, although they have dropped points in three of their last four league games.
Liverpool, on the other hand, were thrashed 4-1 by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last Sunday in the English Premier League.
The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool game will commence at 6:00 pm IST.
LEI vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Leicester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming
Leicester City vs Liverpool match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
LEI vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Leicester City vs Liverpool: Match Details
Saturday, February 13 – 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
Premier League 2020-21, LEI vs LIV Dream11 team for Leicester City vs Liverpool
Captain: Sadio Mane
Vice-captain: Jamie Vardy
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker
Defenders: Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Cengiz Under, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson
Strikers: Sadio Mane, Jamie Vardy
LEI vs LIV, Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Cengiz Under, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy
LEI vs LIV, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Leicester City: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane