LEI vs MCI Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will head across to the King Power Stadium where they clash with Leicester City in Premier League action on Saturday. The Cityzens have been brilliant after their loss to Manchester United as they have notched up four consecutive wins across all competitions.

Now, ahead of this match, they would want to extract come revenge against the Foxes, who defeated them 5-2 in the reverse fixture. Leicester City are looking at a third straight league win while Manchester City will come into this match after having won each of their last 14 away matches across all competitions.

They will come into this match without the services of Harvey Barnes as well as full-back James Justin. And there are doubts over the availability of Ricardo Pereira, Wes Morgan as well as Cengiz.

Manchester City, on the other hand, do have a fully-fit squad against Leicester owing to international break’s strenuous requirements from players.

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester City game will commence at 10:00 pm IST.

Leicester City vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Saturday, April 3 – 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the King Power Stadium.

