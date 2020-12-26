LEI Vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Second will lock horns with third in the Premier League on Saturday as Leicester City welcome Manchester United, who have found some great form in the recent past, to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have notched up 27 points from their 14 league games and are currently second on the table. They are ahead of the third-placed United. However, United have a game in hand over Foxes and table-toppers Liverpool.

After a stuttering start, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has found some form and they have gone unbeaten in seven matches and at the same time, they have won six matches.

It should be mentioned here that Leicester have not beaten United since the epic 5-3 thumping in September 2014.

As far as the current form is concerned, both sides will look to assert their dominance. We expect goals from both the sides and give the home side a slight edge.

LEI Vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Leicester City probable starting XI vs Manchester United: Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne; Wilfred N'didi, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; James Vardy

LEI Vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Manchester United probable starting XI vs Leicester City: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial