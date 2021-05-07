LEI vs NEU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leicester City vs Newcastle United: Leicester City will host Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture on Friday at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City are coming to this game after playing out a 1-1 draw against ten-man Southampton on Saturday at the St. Mary’s Stadium. On the other hand, Newcastle United were beaten 0-2 at the hands of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Sunday.

So far, Leicester have played 34 games this season and have 63 points in their kitty with the help of 19 wins and six draw. Newcastle are sitting on the 17th spot with 36 points. NEU have played 34 games this season and have lost 19 of them.

Leicester and Newcastle have faced each other 15 times, with LEI winning ten encounters and NEU emerged victorious four times. One match was drawn.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Leicester City vs Newcastle United; here is everything you need to know:

LEI vs NEU Telecast

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights of Premier League in India.

LEI vs NEU Live Streaming

The match between LEI vs NEU is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar in India.

LEI vs NEU Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the King Power Stadium. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

LEI vs NEU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Kelechi Iheanacho

Vice-Captain:Youri Tielemans

Goalkeeper: Martin Dubravka

Defenders: Federico Fernandez, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana

Midfielders: Jonjo Shelvey, Youri Tielemans, Allan Saint-Maximin, James Maddison

Forwards: Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

LEI vs NEU Probable XIs:

Leicester City Predicted XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Newcastle United Predicted XI: Martin Dubravka, Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here