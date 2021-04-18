LEI vs SOU Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2020-21 Leicester City vs Southampton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Leicester City will welcome Southampton at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday in what will be the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Foxes come into this match after their 3-2 loss to David Moyes’ West Ham United.
Southampton will also be under pressure as they lost 3-0 to Sam Allardyce’s West Bromwich Albion last Monday and hence, need to be at their best to take on Leicester City. Southampton will not be able to avail the services of Will Smallbone, Michael Obafemi midfielder Oriol Romeu as all these players are out with their respective injuries.
Leicester City, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of defender James Justin and Harvey Barnes. Also, the availability of Cengiz Under and Caglar Soyuncu is not certain. After missing the previous game against West Ham United, it remains interesting to see if James Maddison, Ayoze Perez as well as Hamza Choudhury return to the starting XI.FA Cup 2020-21 Leicester City vs Southampton game will commence at 11:00 PM IST. LEI vs SOU FA Cup 2020-21, Leicester City vs Southampton Live StreamingLeicester City vs Southampton will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of select FA Cup matches will be available on SonyLIV.LEI vs SOU FA Cup 2020-21, Leicester City vs Southampton: Match DetailsSunday, April 17 – 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)FA Cup 2020-21, LEI vs SOU Dream11 team for Leicester City vs SouthamptonCaptain: Jamie VardyVice-captain: Che AdamsGoalkeeper: Kasper SchmeichelDefenders: Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan BednarekMidfielders: Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-ProwseStrikers: Jamie Vardy, Che AdamsLEI vs SOU, FA Cup 2020-21 Leicester City possible starting line-up vs Southampton: Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie VardyLEI vs SOU, FA Cup 2020-21 Southampton possible starting line-up vs Leicester City: Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong, Danny Ings, Che Adams
