LEI vs SOU Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2020-21 Leicester City vs Southampton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Leicester City will welcome Southampton at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday in what will be the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Foxes come into this match after their 3-2 loss to David Moyes’ West Ham United.

Southampton will also be under pressure as they lost 3-0 to Sam Allardyce’s West Bromwich Albion last Monday and hence, need to be at their best to take on Leicester City. Southampton will not be able to avail the services of Will Smallbone, Michael Obafemi midfielder Oriol Romeu as all these players are out with their respective injuries.

Leicester City, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of defender James Justin and Harvey Barnes. Also, the availability of Cengiz Under and Caglar Soyuncu is not certain. After missing the previous game against West Ham United, it remains interesting to see if James Maddison, Ayoze Perez as well as Hamza Choudhury return to the starting XI.

