LEI vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2020-21 between Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham Hotspur will be keen to at least book their spot in the UEFA Europa League when they take on Leicester City in the final Premier League game on Sunday.

Leicester City are also in contention to book a spot in the UEFA Champions League, but then, they could well miss out as they went down to Chelsea in their last game and hence, this is a match they will be keen to win and get back on track.

Spurs come into this match placed seventh in the league table. They have 59 points on the board and could finish in the top six if they win against Leicester City. However, they also would hope to see West Ham lose against Southampton.

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Leicester City will not be able to avail the services of Jonny Evans as he is out with a heel injury. At the same time, James Justin and Harvey Barnes are also out indefinitely.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, do have only a couple of injured players as Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga are the only players ruled out and since, they need a win Lucas Moura might edge out Dele Alli as an attacking midfielder.

LEI vs TOT Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

LEI vs TOT Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 23 at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester City. The game will start at 08:30 PM IST.

LEI vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jamie Vardy

Vice-Captain: Harry Kane

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders: Youri Tielemans, Luke Thomas, Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura

Strikers: Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane

LEI vs TOT Probable XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu; Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Luke Thomas; Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane

