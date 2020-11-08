LEI vs WOL Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Leicester City could unsettle table toppers Liverpool if they register a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers whom they are set to host at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, November 8. The match will commence at 7:30pm IST.

The Foxes are currently positioned at third spot with 15 points, just a point behind Liverpool. Whereas, the Wolves are two points away sitting down the table with sixth.

Even though Brendan Rodgers’ team suffered few losses in early October, they are currently riding high with five consecutive wins in all competitions. Heading into the weekend, hosts Leicester come into the game with a 4-1 win over Leeds United on Monday and a 4-0 win over Braga in the group fixture of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Wolves earned 10 points from the last 12. They conceded on one occasion in those four matches. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team have managed to keep a clean sheet in all their nine home league wins. The Wolves too head into the Sunday clash with a 2-0 over a 10-man Crystal Palace last weekend in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers will have few injury concerns to deal with, as Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey are all out injured. Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to utilise the services of Jonny and left-back Fernando Marcal remains doubtful.

LEI vs WOL Premier League 2020-21, Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Streaming

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

LEI vs WOL Premier League 2020-21, Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match Details

November 8 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at King Power Stadium.

Premier League 2020-21, LEI vs WOL Dream11 team for Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League 2020-21, LEI vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Captain: Jamie Vardy

Premier League 2020-21, LEI vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Vice-Captain: Raul Jimenez

Premier League 2020-21, LEI vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Premier League 2020-21, LEI vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Defenders: James Justin, Conor Coady, Marc Albrighton, Wes Fofana

Premier League 2020-21, LEI vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Midfielders: Harvey Barnes, Daniel Podence, Dennis Praet, Nampalys Mendy

Premier League 2020-21, LEI vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Strikers: Raul Jimenez, Jamie Vardy

LEI vs WOL, Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City possible starting line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Wes Fofana, Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Luke Thomas, Dennis Praet, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

LEI vs WOL, Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up vs Leicester City: Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence