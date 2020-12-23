News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Football»Leicester City Defender Jonny Evans Close to Signing New Contract, Says Brendan Rodgers
1-MIN READ

Leicester City Defender Jonny Evans Close to Signing New Contract, Says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Brendan Rodgers (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said defender Jonny Evans is in talks to extend his contract and a deal could be finalised in the next few days.

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is in talks to extend his contract with the Premier League club and a deal could be finalised in the next few days, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

The 32-year-old Northern Ireland international has made 87 appearances in all competitions following his arrival from West Bromwich Albion in 2018 and was instrumental in Leicester’s fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Evans’ contract expires at the end of the current campaign and British media had linked him with a return to Manchester United, where he won three Premier League titles.

“I’m hearing from the club it’s pretty close,” Rodgers said. “So we’re very hopeful that, very soon, we’ll be able to finalise that deal.

“It could be sooner than the new year, we’ll have to wait and see. But I know the representatives of Jonny and the club are very close. If it’s this year, that’s great, if not, it’ll be very early in the new year.”

Leicester are second in the table on 27 points, four adrift of champions Liverpool. They host Manchester United on Saturday.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...