Brendan Rodgers Records 100th Premier League Win as Leicester City Beat Burnley

Leicester City went top of the standings after they came from behind to secure a 4-2 home win over Burnley on Sunday which was also a milestone 100th Premier League victory for their manager Brendan Rodgers.

It was Leicester's second successive league win after the opening 3-0 success at promoted West Bromwich Albion as they recovered from falling behind to an early Chris Wood strike.

Harvey Barnes equalised in the 20th minute after some good work from Jamie Vardy and Timothy Castagne, who also had a hand in Leicester's second as his 50th-minute cross to Vardy led to an Erik Pieters own goal.

James Justin, who was at fault for Burnley's opening goal, made amends when he made it 3-1 around the hour mark as he turned an Ayoze Perez cross into the net at the far post before Jimmy Dunne pulled one back.

The central defender beat his marker to the ball and headed in a long Dwight McNeil free kick past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel before Dennis Praet secured the win with the best goal of the match.

The Belgian midfielder unleashed an unstoppable shot past Burnley keeper Nick Pope from 18 metres before Wood hit the post for the visitors in the dying minutes of an action-packed clash at King Power stadium.