Leicester City Sign Winger Cengiz Under From Roma On Loan

Leicester City have signed Turkey winger Cengiz Under from Italian club AS Roma on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Leicester have agreed an initial loan fee worth 3 million euros with an option to buy the 23-year-old from Roma at the end of the season.

Under scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 88 games across all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.

“I can’t wait to go to Leicester and start training. I’ve always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League,” Under said in a statement on the club’s website.

“I will try to help my team mates on the pitch and off the pitch and I believe that I can improve my performance every day. I think I am fast and can create lots of chances for my colleagues.”

Capped 21 times by Turkey, Under made his international debut in 2016 and will join international team mate Caglar Soyuncu at Leicester.

“I am very happy to be able to play with Caglar and I always watched Leicester’s games because of him,” Under added.

Under is Leicester’s second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of Belgian full back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta on a five-year deal.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, who began their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion, host Burnley on Sunday.