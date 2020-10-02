Liverpool Youngster Rhian Brewster Close To Joining Sheffield United

LONDON: Leicester signed France under-21 defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne on Friday, while Sheffield United was set to break its transfer record to bring in Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster for a reported $30 million.

The 19-year-old Fofana has only played one full season at senior level and joins versatile full back Timothy Castagne, who moved from Atalanta, in strengthening Leicesters defense.

Ive watched Leicester City closely since they won the title (in 2016) and theyre a top club in the Premier League, Fofana said. I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came.

The 20-year-old Brewster was expected to take a medical examination at Sheffield United on Friday after agreeing to leave Liverpool, where he was well down the pecking order of strikers.

Liverpool reportedly has negotiated a 15% sell-on clause and a buy-back option, which will be active for the next three seasons.

Brewster scored 11 goals in 22 appearances on loan at second-tier Championship side Swansea in the second half of last season.

I cant confirm that its all been done, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said, but we have been in negotiations with Liverpool for a while and he has been on our radar for a while and discussions between the player and the club are still ongoing.

Sheffield United has yet to score a goal in three league games all losses this season.

It is an area we need to improve, and thats not being disrespectful to the strikers we already have here, Wilder said.

We need competition in the group. We need different options for different games. Ive said consistently that we need to bring someone in and we have worked hard to identify players.

