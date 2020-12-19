News18 Logo

RB Leipzig Miss Chance to Go Top of Bundesliga after Being Held by Cologne

RB Leipzig were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Cologne and hence missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Cologne on Saturday.

With the top two at the start of the day, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, facing each other later on Saturday, the point moved Leipzig provisionally up to second on 28 points, the same as leaders Leverkusen.

Leipzig struggled to break down Cologne in the first half, with Manchester City loanee Angelino going closest to scoring as his goal-bound effort was deflected over midway through the opening period.

After the break, Leipzig stepped up the pressure with Kevin Kampl blazing a golden opportunity over the crossbar in the 65th minute, but the hosts could not make their dominance count.

Cologne stay in 15th with 11 points, just above the relegation zone.


