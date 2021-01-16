News18 Logo

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig Miss Out On Top Spot With 2-2 Draw at Wolfsburg
1-MIN READ

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig Miss Out On Top Spot With 2-2 Draw at Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg (Photo Credit: Twitter)

RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg (Photo Credit: Twitter)

RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga after drawing 2-2 at Wolfsburg.

RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga after drawing 2-2 at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday to stay a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Nordi Mukiele put the visitors, who were looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund, ahead after five minutes but Wout Weghorst headed in the equaliser in the 22nd for his 11th goal of the campaign.

Renato Steffen’s shot from 18 metres then took a deflection off Leipzig’s Willi Orban to put the Wolves in front in the 35th.

Orban, however, made amends and rescued a point for his team nine minutes after the restart, tapping in after keeper Koen Casteels had saved an Amadou Haidara effort.

Leipzig are on 32 points, with Bayern, in action against Freiburg on Sunday, on 33.


